2,000+ jobs available at Louisville job fair

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, May, 24. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More than 2,000 jobs will be up for grabs when 60 local employers participate in a job fair Wednesday at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

TARC's Job Hunter Bus will be available free of charge to job seekers who need transportation to and from the venue. The Job Hunter Bus provides pre-planned transportation to groups of 20 or more potential employees to job fairs throughout the metro area. Click here for more information.

SLIDESHOWS

+ LIST: Highest-paying jobs in Kentucky

+ LIST: Kentucky's 50 lowest-paying jobs

+ LIST: 5 deadliest jobs in Kentucky

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 24 in the Brown and Williamson Club at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

Pre-register online by clicking here. Applicants should print their registration form and bring it with them to the job fair.

Potential employees should dress their best, update their resume and bring at least 20 copies with them. Also, arrange for a babysitter. Children will not be allowed at the event.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News & Weather apps

Baptist Health, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Five Guys Burgers and Fries, FiveStar, Frito Lay, Best Buy, Marriott Louisville Downtown, Spencerian College, Sullivan University, TARC, UPS and Walgreens are among the man companies that will be represented.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.