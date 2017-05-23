Woman trying to buy birthday card trapped inside CVS

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A woman trying to buy a birthday card called police when she was accidentally barricaded inside a CVS store in central Florida.
Lillian Rimmel stopped at a Titusville CVS at 9:50 p.m. Friday to make a quick purchase, unaware the store was about to close. As she walked toward the check out just after 10 p.m., she triggered a motion sensor alarm and found herself barricaded inside. A metal security gate blocked the front entrance as sirens blared.
"I started screaming, 'Is anyone here? Can anyone help me?'" she said.
Florida Today (https://tinyurl.com/ny5vksj) reports Rimmell was worried someone would mistake her for a burglar, so she stood in front of a security camera and dialed police. They contacted the manager to come and let her out.
"I was just so nervous that I did something wrong. I didn't know how this could happen. I was dumbfounded," she said.
Rimmell says there was no announcement warning the store was closing.
She said she didn't know how store employees could have missed her. She is 6-feet-tall and said she could look over all of the partitions.
"I can look over every one of the aisles, so I don't know how they didn't see me," she told the newspaper. "No one said anything to me."
Police responded to her 911 call and waited for the manager to arrive. They helped calm Rimmel down and said there was no wrongdoing by anyone.
A store manager said she couldn't comment, but CVS spokesman Mike DeAngelis said in an email Monday that the company "sincerely apologizes" for the incident.
"We are reinforcing the correct store closing procedures with all of our stores to prevent this from occurring again," DeAngelis said.
___
Information from: Florida Today (Melbourne, Fla.), http://www.floridatoday.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Nearly five years after Superstorm Sandy plunged a roller coaster into the sea, the ride has been replaced safely inland this timeMore >>
Nearly five years after Superstorm Sandy plunged a roller coaster into the sea, the ride has been replaced safely inland this timeMore >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert in northern England late Monday, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens in what police say they are treating as a terrorist attackMore >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert in northern England late Monday, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens in what police say they are treating as a terrorist attackMore >>
Attorneys for former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn say an "escalating public frenzy" and the appointment of a special counsel have created a legally dangerous environment for him to cooperate with congressional investigationsMore >>
Attorneys for former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn say an "escalating public frenzy" and the appointment of a special counsel have created a legally dangerous environment for him to cooperate with congressional investigationsMore >>
President Donald Trump opened his first visit to Israel Monday saying he sees growing recognition among Muslim nations that they share a "common cause" with Israel in their determination to counter threats posed by IranMore >>
President Donald Trump opened his first visit to Israel Monday saying he sees growing recognition among Muslim nations that they share a "common cause" with Israel in their determination to counter threats posed by IranMore >>
President Donald Trump opened his first visit to Israel Monday saying he sees growing recognition among Muslim nations that they share a "common cause" with Israel in their determination to counter threats posed by IranMore >>
President Donald Trump opened his first visit to Israel Monday saying he sees growing recognition among Muslim nations that they share a "common cause" with Israel in their determination to counter threats posed by IranMore >>
Bill Cosby has arrived at the Pittsburgh courthouse, where jurors will be selected in the sexual assault case against himMore >>
Bill Cosby has arrived at the Pittsburgh courthouse, where jurors will be selected in the sexual assault case against himMore >>
President Donald Trump has opened his first visit to Israel, one aimed at testing the waters for jumpstarting the region's dormant peace process.More >>
President Donald Trump has opened his first visit to Israel, one aimed at testing the waters for jumpstarting the region's dormant peace process.More >>
The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus has shut down the big topMore >>
The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus has shut down the big topMore >>
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations is getting a firsthand look at the refugee crisis spilling over from Syria's civil war.More >>
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations is getting a firsthand look at the refugee crisis spilling over from Syria's civil war.More >>
President Donald Trump is appealing to Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries to extinguish what he calls "Islamic extremism" that's springing from their regionMore >>
President Donald Trump is appealing to Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries to extinguish what he calls "Islamic extremism" that's springing from their regionMore >>