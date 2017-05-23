Former James Bond Roger Moore dies

Roger Moore, who played in James Bond movies for 12 years, has died. (Source: AP)

(RNN) - Sir Roger Moore, a British actor known primarily for his portrayal of James Bond, died Tuesday in Switzerland after a battle with cancer. He was 89.

Moore replaced Sean Connery in portraying the iconic British spy.

He made it his career for 12 years, appearing in seven films: "Live and Let Die" (1973), "The Man with the Golden Gun" (1974), "The Spy Who Loved Me" (1977), "Moonraker" (1979), "For Your Eyes Only" (1981), "Octopussy" (1983) and "A View to a Kill" (1985).

His family announced the death in a statement via Twitter.

With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated. pic.twitter.com/6dhiA6dnVg — Sir Roger Moore (@sirrogermoore) May 23, 2017

He was born on Oct. 14, 1927, in Stockwell, London. He served in in the Royal Army Services Corps as a captain in West Germany after the end of World War II.

Moore appeared in TV shows such as "Maverick" in the 1950s, but got his big break internationally in the British TV show "The Saint" in the 1960s.

In addition to his James Bond movies, Moore also appeared in 1981's "The Cannonball Run," alongside Burt Reynolds and had a bit role in"Spice World" alongside the Spice Girls.

Moore was married four times, to Doorn Van Steyn, Dorothy Squires, Luisa Mattioli, and Kristina Tholstrup, and has three children.

