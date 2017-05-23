Naming contest held for Louisville Zoo's newest additions

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is asking for the public's help choosing names for its newest additions.

Two female maned wolf pups were born February 14 to wolves Sadie and Rocko, both five years old. The pups were the first to be born at the zoo in 10 years. The maned wolf is listed as near-threatened on the list of threatened species.

The zoo has selected five sets of names for the pups. The public is invited to cast votes to determine the winning names.

Marcelle and Angela

These names honor two Louisville Zoo staff members who have been heavily involved with named wolf conservation and education - longtime retired Education Director Marcelle Gianelloni and maned wolf keeper Angela Johnson.

Ginger and Ruby Rudy

Ginger comes from Ginger Eye, the senior maned wolf keeper at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute who shared her knowledge of maned wolves with the Louisville Zoo staff. Ginger is also the color of the maned wolf coat. Ruby Rudy comes from the Latin word rubeus, which means "red," which also is similar to the coat color of some maned wolves. The name Rudy was chosen for the Louisville-based pet food company Rudy's Greens, which worked with the zoo's keeper staff to formulate a special custom blend to address the nutritional needs of the maned wolves there.

Winona and Tahshah

Winona is Sioux for "firstborn daughter." The Sioux are groups of Native American tribes and First Nations peoples in North America. Tahshah is Caddo for "wolf." The Caddo Nation is a confederacy of several Southeastern Native American tribes.

Ramona and Beatrice

These are the names of the two sisters in the Beverly Cleary children's books, "Beezus and Ramona."

Cora and Catina

Cora is short for "Coracao," which means "heart" in Portuguese. The pups were born on Valentine's Day. Catina is a Portuguese name for "girls." It means "pure."

Enter the naming contest via the Louisville Zoo's website or by postcard or letter containing the required contest information at Maned Wolf Naming Contest, c/o Louisville Zoo, 1100 Trevilian Way, P.O. Box 37250, Louisville, KY 40213. Postcards and letters can also be hand-delivered at the zoo's administration building. All entries must be received by 5 p.m. on June 4, 2017.

The set of names receiving the largest number of votes will be used to name the pups. Only one vote for each unique email address will be considered. Everyone who submits a vote will be entered into a random drawing for the grand prize, a behind-the-scenes Louisville Zoo tour for up to five people worth $250. The winner will be announced the week of June 12.

