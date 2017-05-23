Missing earring halts Philadelphia TV weather forecast

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A Philadelphia meteorologist has a TV news anchor to thank for finding an earring that fell off during her live forecast.
In a video posted on Cecily Tynan's social media accounts , she can be seen giving the details for Memorial Day weekend weather when her earring pops off.
Moments later, WPVI-TV anchor Jim Gardner walks behind her, hunched over, looking for the earring as he blocks the graphic for the seven-day forecast.
He finds the earring and hands it over to a laughing Tynan, who says the whole scene was her "favorite moment ever on Action News."
It was a rare silly moment Gardner, who is celebrating 40 years anchoring the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. broadcasts. He's known for his serious, straightforward delivery.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
