Bullitt County seniors walk the halls of Cedar Grove one last time

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Graduation is just days away for seniors in Bullitt County, but nearly one hundred students put their caps and gowns on early to take a special walk.

Seniors at Bullitt Central High School walked the halls of Cedar Grove Elementary to give one last high five and hug to their former teachers. Each of the students were former Cedar Grove students.

The primary students cheered for the graduates, too, celebrating their upcoming achievements and wishing them well.

"Going through the halls reminded me of a lot of memories," Senior Brian Schmidt said. "I got to see a lot of nice former teachers."

"It's a great motivation for them (Cedar Grover students) and gives them something to look forward to," Senior Rebecca Price said. "I remember seeing seniors and thinking wow, I can't wait to get there and now they have that same feeling."

"It gives them reassurance that they'll be there one day," Senior Daniel Rountree said. "You just got to work hard to get there."

This is the first year for this event at Cedar Grove Elementary School.

