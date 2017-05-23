FL Lottery official named president, CEO of Kentucky Lottery Corp.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Eleven months after the death of its longtime president and CEO, the Kentucky Lottery Corporation announced his successor Tuesday.

Gov. Matt Bevin has appointed Tom Delacenserie to the post effective June 5, according to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery.



DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News & Weather apps

Delacenserie replaces Arch Gleason, who died last year after serving as president and CEO for 23 of the organization's 28 years in existence. Gleason had announced his plans to retire about two weeks before his death after a fall.

Delacenserie is the current secretary and CEO of the Florida Lottery. He assumed that role in 2015, but his work there dates to 2000 when he started as a district manager. He later served other roles such as director of sales and deputy secretary of sales and marketing. Sales records were broken in nine of the 12 years he was in management at the Florida Lottery.

"We're so excited to have secured such a proven leader and successful CEO for the lottery," KLC Board Chair Mark F. Sommer said. "Governor Bevin's selection of Tom to lead this great organization is most appreciated. The board as a search committee, along with Lt. Governor (Jenean) Hampton, have worked deliberately and diligently over these past many months to identify the best possible candidate for this highly sought after position - we have found that in Tom. We look forward to him leading the lottery past the $1 billion sales mark and well beyond."

RELATED STORIES

+ Kentucky Lottery head dies after fall

+ Longtime Kentucky Lottery CEO announces retirement

Under his leadership, the Florida Lottery reached sales of $6 billion a year.

"I'm very much looking forward to joining one of the premier lotteries in the country," Delacenserie said. "My dedication will be to continuing the Kentucky Lottery's emphasis on increasing both sales and proceeds to the Commonwealth. I'm committed to providing exciting products and winning experiences to our retailers and lottery players."

"At the end of the day, our work sends kids to college," Delacenserie added. "They're depending on us, and I'm looking forward to the challenge."

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.