WEDNESDAY AT 11 -- On Further Review: Parkway Place violence getting worse

A wave of violence has hit this neighborhood, but some neighbors fear retaliation if they speak up. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's the most dangerous block in Louisville: 12th and Hill streets, the Parkway Place housing complex.

And since a WAVE 3 News data analysis and hidden camera investigation last summer, it's only gotten worse.

There have been a total of 73 homicides, assaults, robberies and burglaries over the past six months there. Four homicides have taken place at Parkway over the past five months.

Family and friends of one of those homicide victims gathered Monday night to release balloons on what would have been Demetrius Webb’s 27th birthday.

But he was shot to death at Parkway Place on April 23. A WAVE 3 News crew went back out, parked at 12th and Hill, and recorded what’s going on there in plain view.

Then WAVE 3 News went to the Metro Housing Authority and Metro Police to get some answers.

