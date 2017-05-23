Police: Murder arrest made after drug deal, robbery turn deadly

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested late Monday night and charged with a May 16 shooting death in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

According to his arrest report, Robert Crittenden, 22, and unidentified accomplices arrived at a location in the 3300 block of Taylor Boulevard about 8:30 p.m. May 16 to conduct a drug deal and rob the victim. Police said the robbery went awry and the victim was shot multiple times.

David Everly, 51, was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Crittenden is charged with murder and first-degree robbery. Bond is set at $500,000.

