Four people escape fully engulfed fire in Henderson Co.

Fire crews were called to a house fire in Henderson County.

Dispatchers said it was reported in the 5000 block of Rock Springs Dixie Road.

They said crews called it a fully engulfed fire around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials said flames were under control in about 30 minutes.

BREAKING: Home fully engulfed in Rockport & Dixie Dr in Henderson Co. Working on info pic.twitter.com/VGEqTbKXtL — Paige Hagan (@Paige14News) May 23, 2017

The homeowner said four people made it out safely. She said she has lived there for more than 20 years.

