NETFLIX: What's coming, going in June

Netflix says the cast of the comedy "Arrested Development" has signed on for a fifth season.

Netflix says the cast of the comedy "Arrested Development" has signed on for a fifth season.

As if Netflix's entry into the Cannes Film Festival hadn't already prompted enough drama, the first screening of the Netflix release "Okja" was marred by a technical glitch that led the festival to apologize.

As if Netflix's entry into the Cannes Film Festival hadn't already prompted enough drama, the first screening of the Netflix release "Okja" was marred by a technical glitch that led the festival to apologize.

With drama aplenty, Netflix and 'Okja' debut in Cannes

With drama aplenty, Netflix and 'Okja' debut in Cannes

The collaboration between Jake Gyllenhaal and South Korean director Bong Joon-ho was long in coming.

The collaboration between Jake Gyllenhaal and South Korean director Bong Joon-ho was long in coming.

With Bong leading the way, Gyllenhaal goes big in 'Okja'

With Bong leading the way, Gyllenhaal goes big in 'Okja'

This year's Cannes Film Festival has been a sprawling, international referendum on Netflix, with votes registered in boos and applause.

This year's Cannes Film Festival has been a sprawling, international referendum on Netflix, with votes registered in boos and applause.

With catcalls and applause, Cannes debates rise of Netflix

With catcalls and applause, Cannes debates rise of Netflix

The new season of "Orange is the New Black" is coming to Netflix in June. (Source: Netflix)

(RNN) - Netflix continues to tout its original productions, and a lot of them are going to drop in June.

Among the highlights: the critically acclaimed "Orange is the New Black," back for a fifth season and "Glow," an energetic look at the female wrestlers of the 1980s.

Netflix is also unleashing a bevy of original films, comedies and documentaries - including "Nobody Speak, Trials of the Free Press," a documentary focusing on the fall of Gawker.

Get out the popcorn, and grab your tiny replica of Stonehenge. "This is Spinal Tap" is leaving Netflix June 1.

All titles and dates are subject to change:

Available June 1

1 Night (2016)

13 Going on 30 (2004)

Amor.com (Love.com)

Arrow: Season 5 (2016)

Burlesque (2017)

Catfight (2016)

Catwoman (2004)

Chingo Bling: They Can't Deport Us All

Days of Grace (2011)

Devil's Bride (2016)

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Intersection: Season 2 (2016)

Kardashian: The Man Who Saved OJ Simpson (2016)

Little Boxes (2016)

Mutant Busters: Season 2 (2016)

My Left Foot (1989)

Off Camera with Sam Jones: Series 3 (2015)

Playing It Cool (2014)

Rounders (1998)

Spring (Primavera) (2016)

The 100: Season 4 (2016)

The Ant Bully (2006)

The Bucket List (2007)

The Queen (2006)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Vice (2015)

West Coast Customs: Season 3 (2013)

Yarn (2016)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Zodiac (2007)

Available June 2

Comedy Bang! Bang!: Season 5, Part 2 (2016)

Flaked: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Inspector Gadget: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Los Últimos de Filipinas (2016)

Lucid Dream - NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Saving Banksy (2014)

The Homecoming: Collection (2015)

Available June 3

Acapulco La vida va (2017)

Blue Gold: American Jeans (2017)

Headshot (2016)

Three (2016)

Tunnel (2016)

War on Everyone (2016)

Available June 4

TURN: Washington's Spies: Season 3 (2016)

Available June 5

Suite Française (2014)

Available June 7

Disturbing the Peace (2016)

Dreamworks’ Trolls (2016)

Available June 9

My Only Love Song: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Orange Is the New Black: Season 5 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shimmer Lake - NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available June 10

Black Snow (Nieve Negra) (2017)

Daughters of the Dust (1991)

Havenhurst (2017)

Sword Master (2016)

Available June 13

Oh, Hello On Broadway - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available June 14

Quantico: Season 2 (2016)

Available June 15

Marco Luque: Tamo Junto - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 4 (2016)

Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance (2015)

Available June 16

Aquarius: Season 2 (2016)

Counterpunch - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

El Chapo: Season 1 (2017)

The Ranch: Part 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

World of Winx: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available June 17

Grey's Anatomy: Season 13 (2016)

Scandal: Season 6 (2016)

The Stanford Prison Experiment (2015)

Available June 18

Shooter: Season 1 (2016)

Available June 20

Amar Akbar & Tony (2015)

Disney's Moana (2016)

Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For The First Time - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available June 21

Baby Daddy: Season 6 (2017)

Young & Hungry: Season 5 (2017)

Available June 23

American Anarchist (2016)

Free Rein: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

GLOW: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

You Get Me - NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available June 26

No Escape (2015)

Available June 27

Chris D'Elia: Man on Fire - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available June 28

Okja - NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available June 30

Chef & My Fridge: Collection (2014)

Gypsy: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

It's Only the End of the World (2016)

Little Witch Academia: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Weekend (2016)

LAST CALL

Leaving June 1

D2: The Mighty Ducks

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

Heterosexual Jill

House of Wax

Kidnapped

Knuckleball!

Las mágicas historias de Plim Plim: Season 1

L'Auberge Espagnole

Serendipity

The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975

The Blair Witch Project

The Good Guys: Season 1

The Hustler

The Little Rascals

The Prince & Me

The Teacher Who Defied Hitler

The Three Musketeers

The Way of the Dragon

This Is Spinal Tap

Two Step

We Are the Giant

Leaving June 6

Private Practice: Seasons 1 – 6

Leaving June 8

Xenia

Leaving June 9

4:44: Last Day on Earth

Farewell Herr Schwarz

Free the Nipple

Remote Area Medical

Secrets: The Sphinx

Tough Being Loved by Jerks

Leaving June 14

Bob the Builder: Season 1

Boys Of Abu Ghraib

Leaving June 15

The Lazarus Project

Leaving June 16

Jane Eyre

Leaving June 19

Daddy's Home

Grand Piano

The Right Kind of Wrong

Leaving June 23

Jimmy Goes to Nollywood

Leaving June 24

Agent F.O.X.

Breath of the Gods

Dragon Guardians

Leaving June 29

CSI: NY: Seasons 1 - 8

Leaving June 30

Killer Couples: Season 1

Killer in the Family: Season 1

Murder Files: Season 1

Murder on the Social Network

My Online Bride

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.