NETFLIX: What's coming, going in June - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

NETFLIX: What's coming, going in June

The new season of "Orange is the New Black" is coming to Netflix in June. (Source: Netflix) The new season of "Orange is the New Black" is coming to Netflix in June. (Source: Netflix)

(RNN) - Netflix continues to tout its original productions, and a lot of them are going to drop in June.

Among the highlights: the critically acclaimed "Orange is the New Black," back for a fifth season and "Glow," an energetic look at the female wrestlers of the 1980s. 

Netflix is also unleashing a bevy of original films, comedies and documentaries - including "Nobody Speak, Trials of the Free Press," a documentary focusing on the fall of Gawker.

Get out the popcorn, and grab your tiny replica of Stonehenge. "This is Spinal Tap" is leaving Netflix June 1.

All titles and dates are subject to change:

Available June 1

  • 1 Night (2016)
  • 13 Going on 30 (2004)
  • Amor.com (Love.com)
  • Arrow: Season 5 (2016)
  • Burlesque (2017)
  • Catfight (2016)
  • Catwoman (2004)
  • Chingo Bling: They Can't Deport Us All
  • Days of Grace (2011)
  • Devil's Bride (2016)
  • Full Metal Jacket (1987)
  • How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
  • Intersection: Season 2 (2016)
  • Kardashian: The Man Who Saved OJ Simpson (2016)
  • Little Boxes (2016)
  • Mutant Busters: Season 2 (2016)
  • My Left Foot (1989)
  • Off Camera with Sam Jones: Series 3 (2015)
  • Playing It Cool (2014)
  • Rounders (1998)
  • Spring (Primavera) (2016)
  • The 100: Season 4 (2016)
  • The Ant Bully (2006)
  • The Bucket List (2007)
  • The Queen (2006)
  • The Sixth Sense (1999)
  • Vice (2015)
  • West Coast Customs: Season 3 (2013)
  • Yarn (2016)
  • Young Frankenstein (1974)
  • Zodiac (2007)

Available June 2

  • Comedy Bang! Bang!: Season 5, Part 2 (2016)
  • Flaked: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Inspector Gadget: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Los Últimos de Filipinas (2016)
  • Lucid Dream - NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
  • Saving Banksy (2014)
  • The Homecoming: Collection (2015)

Available June 3

  • Acapulco La vida va (2017)
  • Blue Gold: American Jeans (2017)
  • Headshot (2016)
  • Three (2016)
  • Tunnel (2016)
  • War on Everyone (2016)

Available June 4

  • TURN: Washington's Spies: Season 3 (2016)

Available June 5

  • Suite Française (2014)

Available June 7

  • Disturbing the Peace (2016)
  • Dreamworks’ Trolls (2016)

Available June 9

  • My Only Love Song: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Orange Is the New Black: Season 5 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Shimmer Lake - NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available June 10

  • Black Snow (Nieve Negra) (2017)
  • Daughters of the Dust (1991)
  • Havenhurst (2017)
  • Sword Master (2016)

Available June 13

  • Oh, Hello On Broadway - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available June 14

  • Quantico: Season 2 (2016)

Available June 15

  • Marco Luque: Tamo Junto - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 4 (2016)
  • Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance (2015)

Available June 16

  • Aquarius: Season 2 (2016)
  • Counterpunch - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • El Chapo: Season 1 (2017)
  • The Ranch: Part 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • World of Winx: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available June 17

  • Grey's Anatomy: Season 13 (2016)
  • Scandal: Season 6 (2016)
  • The Stanford Prison Experiment (2015)

Available June 18

  • Shooter: Season 1 (2016)

Available June 20

  • Amar Akbar & Tony (2015)
  • Disney's Moana (2016)
  • Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For The First Time - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available June 21

  • Baby Daddy: Season 6 (2017)
  • Young & Hungry: Season 5 (2017)

Available June 23

  • American Anarchist (2016)
  • Free Rein: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • GLOW: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • You Get Me - NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available June 26

  • No Escape (2015)

Available June 27

  • Chris D'Elia: Man on Fire - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available June 28

  • Okja - NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available June 30

  • Chef & My Fridge: Collection (2014)
  • Gypsy: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • It's Only the End of the World (2016)
  • Little Witch Academia: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Weekend (2016)

LAST CALL

Leaving June 1

  • D2: The Mighty Ducks
  • Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
  • Heterosexual Jill
  • House of Wax
  • Kidnapped
  • Knuckleball!
  • Las mágicas historias de Plim Plim: Season 1
  • L'Auberge Espagnole
  • Serendipity
  • The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975
  • The Blair Witch Project
  • The Good Guys: Season 1
  • The Hustler
  • The Little Rascals
  • The Prince & Me
  • The Teacher Who Defied Hitler
  • The Three Musketeers
  • The Way of the Dragon
  • This Is Spinal Tap
  • Two Step
  • We Are the Giant

Leaving June 6

  • Private Practice: Seasons 1 – 6

Leaving June 8

  • Xenia

Leaving June 9

  • 4:44: Last Day on Earth
  • Farewell Herr Schwarz
  • Free the Nipple
  • Remote Area Medical
  • Secrets: The Sphinx
  • Tough Being Loved by Jerks

Leaving June 14

  • Bob the Builder: Season 1
  • Boys Of Abu Ghraib

Leaving June 15

  • The Lazarus Project

Leaving June 16

  • Jane Eyre

Leaving June 19

  • Daddy's Home
  • Grand Piano
  • The Right Kind of Wrong

Leaving June 23

  • Jimmy Goes to Nollywood

Leaving June 24

  • Agent F.O.X.
  • Breath of the Gods
  • Dragon Guardians

Leaving June 29

  • CSI: NY: Seasons 1 - 8

Leaving June 30

  • Killer Couples: Season 1
  • Killer in the Family: Season 1
  • Murder Files: Season 1
  • Murder on the Social Network
  • My Online Bride

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly