2017 graduation dates across WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As the school year winds down, high school seniors are preparing to move into the next phase of their lives. But first come the pomp and circumstance of commencement ceremonies.

Here is a list of graduations ceremony dates from across WAVE Country, along with locations and times where available:

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Doss High School: Broadbent Arena at 5 p.m.

DuPont Manual High School: Freedom Hall at 8 p.m.

Eastern High School: Freedom Hall at 5 p.m.

Iroquois High School: Iroquois Amphitheater at 5 p.m.

Jefferson County High School: School auditorium at 4 p.m.

Jeffersontown High School: Broadbent Arena at 8 p.m.

Phoenix School of Discovery: Durrett auditorium at 7 p.m.

Waggener Traditional High School – East/South Hall at Kentucky Exposition Center at 4 p.m.



Thursday, May 25, 2017

Academy @ Shawnee: Durrett Auditorium at 9 a.m.

Atherton High School: Freedom Hall at 3 p.m.

Ballard High School: Freedom Hall at 9 a.m.

Central High School: Broadbent Arena at 3 p.m.

J. Graham Brown School: Brown School at 12 p.m.

Liberty High School: Durrett Auditorium at 12 p.m.

Moore Traditional High School: South Hall at Kentucky Exposition Center at 9 a.m.

Pleasure Ridge Park High School: Freedom Hall at 12 p.m.

Seneca High School: Freedom Hall at 3 p.m.

Southern High School: Broadbent Arena at 12 p.m.

Valley High School: Broadbent Arena at 7 p.m.

Western High School: Broadbent Arena at 9 a.m.



Friday, May 26, 2017

Austin High School: 8 p.m.

Butler High School: Freedom Hall at 12 p.m.

Fairdale High School: Broadbent Arena at 12 p.m.

Fern Creek High School: Arena at 9 a.m.

Male High School: Freedom Hall at 9 a.m.

Nelson County High School: 7:30 p.m.

Spencer County High School: 6 p.m.



Saturday, May 27, 2017

Jennings County High School: 9:30 a.m.

Bullitt Central High School: Broadbent Arena at 5 p.m.

Bullitt East High School: Broadbent Arena at 11 a.m.

North Bullitt High School: Broadbent Arena at 2 p.m.

Martha Layne Collins High School: 2 p.m.

Shelby County High School: 10 a.m.



Friday, June 2, 2017

Louisville Collegiate School



Saturday, June 3, 2017

Oldham County High School: Broadbent Arena at 10 a.m.

Bardstown High School: 11 a.m.

North Oldham High School: Broadbent Arena at 1:30 p.m.

South Oldham High School: Broadbent Arena at 5 p.m.



Sunday, June 4, 2017

Borden High School: 2 p.m.

Henryville High School: 4 p.m.

Silver Creek High School: 6 p.m.

New Albany High School

Floyd Central High School

Eastern High School (IN)



Friday, June 9, 2017

New Washington High School: 7 p.m.



Saturday, June 10, 2017

Jeffersonville High School: 10 a.m.

Charlestown High School: 1 p.m.

