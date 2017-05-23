Kansas' Jackson diversion requires apology, anger classes

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Former Kansas basketball player Josh Jackson must attend anger management classes, write a letter of apology and refrain from using alcohol or recreational drugs for a year as part of a diversion agreement arising from his confrontation with a Jayhawks women's basketball player last year.
Jackson, who is leaving Kansas after one season and is expected to be a top pick in next month's NBA draft, had pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor count of criminal property damage after he argued with McKenzie Calvert on Dec. 9 outside a bar in Lawrence.
Jackson signed the diversion agreement on April 26, according to Douglas County Court records obtained by The Kansas City Star . If he successfully completes the program, the case against him will be dismissed.
He is required to complete the anger management class and community service by Oct. 31 and write the apology letter and obtain a substance abuse evaluation by June 30. If the evaluation doesn't make any treatment recommendations, Jackson must complete alcohol information classes by Oct. 31.
Jackson also signed a "stipulation of facts" that said he followed Calvert out of the bar after she threw a drink at fellow Kansas player Lagerald Vick. He said he yelled at Calvert and called her names before she got into her car and locked the doors.
"I kicked her vehicle, breaking the left rear taillight and denting the driver's door," Jackson said in the document.
A damage estimate of Calvert's car for $2,991 was given to police in December, according to a Douglas County District Court affidavit. The total repair bill was $3,150, which included $1,127 for the driver's door and left tail lamp. Jackson was not charged with felony criminal damage in excess of $1,000 because prosecutors couldn't prove that he caused all the damage to the car "due other unidentifiable individuals damaging the vehicle," according to county District Attorney Charles Branson.
He was ordered to pay $158 in court costs, $150 in a diversion fee and $250 in restitution to Timothy Calvert, McKenzie's father. If Jackson violates his 12-month diversion, he would pay restitution of $3,150 to Calvert.
The 6-foot-8 swingman was the nation's No. 1 recruit when he signed with the Jayhawks out of Prolific Prep Academy in California. He immediately earned a spot in the starting lineup, teaming with national player of the year Frank Mason III and Devonte Graham to form one of the nation's top backcourts.
Jackson was the Big 12 newcomer of the year after averaging 16.3 points and 7.4 rebounds. He helped the Jayhawks to a 31-5 record and a 13th straight regular-season Big 12 title before a loss to Oregon in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. He has signed with former NBA player B.J. Armstrong of Wasserman Media Group.
