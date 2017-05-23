LeBron locked in for Game 4 after being locked out in Game 3

Mississippi's leaders are being sued again over school funding, this time by the Southern Poverty Law Center on behalf of four black public school students.More >>
The United States' top intelligence official says the U.S. has not yet verified that the Islamic State group is responsible for the attack in ManchesterMore >>
US Senate meets to discuss Trump-Russia relations prior to 2016 primary electionMore >>
Former CIA director tells lawmakers he was concerned about the number of contacts between Americans "involved" with the Trump campaign and the Russians last yearMore >>
Spacewalking astronauts have successfully completed urgent repairs at the International Space StationMore >>
President Donald Trump opened his first visit to Israel Monday saying he sees growing recognition among Muslim nations that they share a "common cause" with Israel in their determination to counter threats posed by IranMore >>
Attorneys for former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn say an "escalating public frenzy" and the appointment of a special counsel have created a legally dangerous environment for him to cooperate with congressional investigationsMore >>
Nearly five years after Superstorm Sandy plunged a roller coaster into the sea, the ride has been replaced safely inland this timeMore >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert in northern England late Monday, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens in what police say they are treating as a terrorist attackMore >>
President Donald Trump opened his first visit to Israel Monday saying he sees growing recognition among Muslim nations that they share a "common cause" with Israel in their determination to counter threats posed by IranMore >>
Bill Cosby has arrived at the Pittsburgh courthouse, where jurors will be selected in the sexual assault case against himMore >>
