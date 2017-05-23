Neighbor charged in Ohio fire that killed 5 kids, 2 adults

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Investigators in Ohio have charged a neighbor with setting a house fire that killed two adults and five children last week.
Akron police say they charged 58-year-old Stanley Ford with aggravated murder and arson on Tuesday.
A possible motive in the May 15 fire isn't clear. Police wouldn't release any other details about the investigation.
Ford was taken into custody Tuesday.
A medical examiner says all seven in the home died of smoke inhalation.
The victims were a 35-year-old man, his 38-year-old partner and their five children. The oldest child was 14 while the youngest was just 1.
Authorities last week searched several houses in Akron near the fire-ravaged home.
