Two men jailed on drug charges in Hopkins Co.

Two men are facing drug charges after a three-month long investigation in Hopkins County.

Investigators pulled 36-year-old David Simms Jr., of Nebo, over in Madisonville Monday.

Detectives with drug task force say he had $7,000 worth of suspected crystal meth and a large amount of cash on him.

Authorities say his passenger, 44-year-old Stephen Gray, of Providence, had less than two grams of suspected crystal meth on him.

Both men are charged with trafficking in a controlled substance.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.