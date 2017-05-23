Crash sends vehicle onto its side in Paducah, KY - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Crash sends vehicle onto its side in Paducah, KY

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Alben Barkley Drive in Paducah, Kentucky was closed for about 45 minutes after an SUV was hit and flipped onto its side at the Interstate 24 off-ramp.

Around 9 a.m.on Tuesday, May 23 Larry M. Irby Jr., 29, of Barnhart, Missouri was driving a 2010 Ford Escape west on Alben Barkley Drive.

Walter C. Butler, 79, of Walnut, Mississippi was driving a 2006 International tractor trailer, pulling across Alben Barkley Drive on the off-ramp.

Irby Jr. told police he didn’t realize his traffic signal had turned red because he was distracted by his GPS.

He pulled into the intersection, into the path of Butler.

The SUV was hit in the passenger side and flipped over onto its side.

No one was reported injured in the collision.

Alben Barkley Drive reopened to traffic just before 10 a.m.

