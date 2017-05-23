Minor damage caused in crash in Murray, KY - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Minor damage caused in crash in Murray, KY

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

On May 23rd at 11:34 a.m. the Murray Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of North 12th and Chestnut Street in Kentucky.

Officers made contact with Anthony Augustino, 56, of Gilbertsville, Ky.

He was operating a Toyota with passengers Jennifer Miswicz, 39, and Dawson McCoy, 19, and was heading northbound on 12th Street.

Augustino said he stopped for a red light at the intersection when his vehicle was hit in the rear.

Roger Camper, 40, of Paris Tennessee was operating a semi-truck and trailer also heading northbound on 12th Street.

The semi-truck made contact with the rear of Augustino’s Toyota when approaching the intersection, causing minor damage.

The Murray Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Murray Fire Department and EMS.

Jennifer Miswicz was transported by EMS to the an area hospital for treatment of possible injury.

Both vehicles involved in the collision remained in service.

