Jeffersonville ready to host WAVE 3 News Abbey Road on the River for first time

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - After more than a decade in Louisville, the WAVE 3 News Abbey Road on the River is headed across the Ohio River.

The Beatles-inspired music festival will kick off Thursday, and preparations are underway at Big Four Station. It's just about time to come together.

"We're here in the brand new Big Four Station park, which we are going to be calling the Fab Four station park during the weekend," festival spokeswoman Ali Hawthorne said. "It's new, the facilities are new, there's lots of shade."

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News & Weather apps

Fences are going up and vendors are moving in. Organizers of the WAVE 3 News Abbey Road on the River are gearing up for the five-day event. The festival will be happening here, there and everywhere around the park that sits at the base of the pedestrian bridge.

"It's a little more compact here," Hawthorne said. "There's going to be four stages set up out here in the park and then there is an indoor venue at 300 Spring that is about a block down the street, and there's also activities happening in both of our host hotels, the Clarion and the Sheraton."

Mayor Mike Moore said Jeffersonville is ready to host.

"I'm just excited to show our city off," Moore said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ LIST: Kentucky's highest-paying jobs

+ NETFLIX: What's coming, going in June?

+ 2017 graduation rates around WAVE Country

Up to 20,000 people are expected to attend, many of whom will be visiting from out of town. The lineup is packed with singers and bands that will get the chance to experience a day in the life of the Fab Four in front of audiences ready to soak it all in.

"This is an international event, you know, the Beatles," Moore said. "Everything that the Beatles meant to people for the last 50 years, it's about to dive right into Jeffersonville, Indiana, and I couldn't be more excited."

The Big 4 will remain open throughout, so if you're coming from Louisville, consider walking the bridge or riding your bike. With a contract already in place, festival goers will sing along to "Here Comes the Sun" on the sunny side for the next three years.

"You couldn't ask for a better setting," Moore said.

It all kicks off Thursday with a free concert. Tickets are still available for the weekend. For more information on tickets and parking, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.