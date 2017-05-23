HPD investigating vandalism at Riverview School - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

HPD investigating vandalism at Riverview School

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Aaron Hancock, Photographer/Sports Reporter
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

Henderson police are investigating a case of vandalism at Riverview School.

Officers say someone broke several slats of the white fence that surrounds the outside playgrounds of the school sometime over the weekend.  

School Board President Rebecca Brown told us that a maintenance man discovered the damage Sunday, so they were able to have it repaired by the start of school Monday.  

Brown said the damage to the fence cost about $100 to repair, money that could have gone to many other things.

"I wish they could understand that one little simple thing that they did that they just think they're having fun, really affects everything else," she said. "The damage here that they did really wasn't that much, but it wasn't where I wanted to spend our money.  I'd much rather have all our money go to our children."

Brown says she'd love to have whoever did this come apologize so she could take them to the school and show them what they do.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • With residents lacking flood insurance, Salem launches relief fund

    With residents lacking flood insurance, Salem launches relief fund

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 12:27 AM EDT2017-05-23 04:27:33 GMT
    Salem Middle School floodingSalem Middle School flooding

    According to FEMA, the average annual residential flood insurance policy is $426 in Salem, and $1,130 for a business.

    More >>

    According to FEMA, the average annual residential flood insurance policy is $426 in Salem, and $1,130 for a business.

    More >>

  • Salem recovery begins after devastating flood

    Salem recovery begins after devastating flood

    Saturday, May 20 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-05-21 03:50:09 GMT
    Salem flooding damage (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News)Salem flooding damage (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News)

    Business owners and volunteers were out picking up the pieces and cleaning up the mud on Saturday.

    More >>

    LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - You could hear the pieces slowing being put back together in Salem early Saturday morning. Within three hours, water rose from around four to eighteen feet on the Blue River at Salem Friday night. “It was just unreal,” Bailey Sidwell said. “I just didn'

    More >>

  • Please and Thank You robbed, all stolen money recovered

    Please and Thank You robbed, all stolen money recovered

    Saturday, May 20 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-05-20 04:53:24 GMT
    Zara Goldberg, a barista at Please and Thank You realized shortly after arriving at work that something was wrong. (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News)Zara Goldberg, a barista at Please and Thank You realized shortly after arriving at work that something was wrong. (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News)

    Early Thursday morning, Zara Goldberg, a barista at Please and Thank You, opened the coffee shop for the day. “The sun was already coming up so it was a little less spooky than it could have been,” Goldberg said. However, her morning routine quickly came to a halt.

    More >>

    Early Thursday morning, Zara Goldberg, a barista at Please and Thank You, opened the coffee shop for the day. “The sun was already coming up so it was a little less spooky than it could have been,” Goldberg said. However, her morning routine quickly came to a halt.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly