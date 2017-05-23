Corydon gets $42K to build community center - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Corydon gets $42K to build community center

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

The city of Corydon has been awarded a $42,000 grant to build a community center.

It was presented by the Kentucky Department for local government.  

They plan to break ground early this summer.  

