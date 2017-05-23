Woman killed in crash on Outer Loop identified

A vehicle involved in the crash can be seen in a ditch off the roadway. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The woman who was killed in a crash on Outer Loop on Monday has been identified.

Melissa Franklin, 41, was pronounced dead at 12:26 p.m., according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

Emergency crews were called to the 900 block of Outer Loop, near National Turnpike, at 12:17 p.m. Police said an SUV crossed the center line and hit an Oldsmobile.

Franklin was driving the Oldsmobile at the time of the crash.

Her passenger, along with the driver of the SUV were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not being released.

There's no word on whether the driver of the SUV is facing charges.

