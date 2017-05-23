Louisville teen shot, killed in Lexington

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville teen is dead after a shooting in Lexington.

Police say Dylan Capps, 20, shot and killed Justin Jenkins, 19, in Lexington on Monday.

Officers were called to the Campus View Condominiums around 3:30 Monday afternoon where they found Jenkins in the parking lot. Jenkins was rushed to the hospital, but later died of his injures.

A witness said the situation "started escalating and there was more and more yelling, then all of a sudden we thought it quieted down but then we started hearing gunshots." The witness went on to say "It sounded like the dude unloaded the whole clip or something."

A second person, Keegan Newton, 19, was also arrested. Police say he shot at Capps as he was fleeing the scene. Newton is charged with wanton endangerment.

