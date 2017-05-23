MISSING: KSP looking for man who needs medical attention

CARROLL COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are looking for missing man who needs medical attention.

Jawad Alesachra, 54, was last seen when he was released from the Carroll County Detention Center on Friday.

He is on medication and needs to be located for his safety, KSP said.

Alesachra is from Louisville. He is 5'11" and weighs 170 pounds, has black hair and a beard.

Anyone who sees Jawad Alesachra should call 502-532-6363.

