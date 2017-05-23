A cut gas line lead to CLOSED traffic in Paducah, KY - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

A cut gas line lead to CLOSED traffic in Paducah, KY

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Traffic in Paducah, Kentucky has been affected after an issue with a gas line.

Friedman Lane between Pines Road and Minnich Avenue is closed to traffic for an estimated four hours due to a contractor cutting a gas line.

Officials with the City of Paducah said the intersection of Stonewall Drive and Friedman Lane also is closed to traffic.

Atmos Energy is on the scene and monitoring the situation.

At this time, officials said there is no need to evacuate homes.

