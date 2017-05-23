Inmate dies at LMDC

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An inmate at LMDC died after returning to Metro Corrections from the hospital.

On Thursday, David Tennyson, 49, who had an end stage medical complication, returned to LMDC from the hospital due to his unwillingness to cooperate with the recommended medial treatment. This was his second time visiting the hospital within the week. Each time he visited the hospital, he refused to cooperate with medical staff, LMDC's Assistant Director Steve Durham, told WAVE 3 News.

After being discharged from the hospital on Thursday morning, Tennyson was checked out by medical staff at the jail, and placed on the medical floor at the Main Jail Complex of the Metro Department of Corrections. Later that day, Tennyson was found unresponsive in his medical housing unit by Metro Corrections Officers who notified medical personnel. Tennyson was immediately seen by a physician at the jail and then transported to University Hospital, Durham said.

Tennyson was pronounced dead just before midnight on Friday. Preliminary post-death examination indicates the cause of death was related to his existing end stage medical conditions.

The Louisville Metro Police’s Public Integrity Unit is investigating. This is a standard procedure for any serious event in the detention facility, and LMDC Director Mark Bolton instructed LMDC Professional Standards to begin their review of the case including compliance of Departmental policy for periodic observation and welfare checks of inmates.

