National Center for Families Learning expanding in Louisville

A list of all colleges offering online courses in Kentucky.

Find your area school system on the internet.

Find school calendars, student assignment and transportation information and much more here.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An education initiative that benefits families will soon be expanded in Louisville.

The National Center for Families Learning, or NCFL, will expand to seven new sites.

The expansion is funded by a $1.5 million collective donation from several generous sponsors.

NCFL, which is headquartered in Louisville, focuses on educating children and parents.

The program currently serves more than 20 cities across the US.

"I really think that this has helped me be a better teacher," NCFL participant Deraldo Hall said. "Not just a parent, but be a better teacher to my kids. And, it's helping me grow with my kids at the same time."

Hall is also working to help the expansion, which will support programming at 2 Not 1, as well as the Urban League, AMPED, and several adult education sites.

