K-9 partner to fallen Bardstown police officer Jason Ellis dies - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

K-9 partner to fallen Bardstown police officer Jason Ellis dies

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Figo worked with Bardstown police officer Jason Ellis until his partner was gunned down three years ago. Thursday a fundraiser was held for Figo and his medical bills. (Source: WAVE 3 News file) Figo worked with Bardstown police officer Jason Ellis until his partner was gunned down three years ago. Thursday a fundraiser was held for Figo and his medical bills. (Source: WAVE 3 News file)

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Figo, the K-9 partner of fallen Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis, has died. 

The Friends of Figo Facebook page released a statement on Tuesday stating Figo fought "a battle of illness for the last several months, but in the end it was a battle he could not win."

Figo passed away at his home peacefully in his sleep, nearly four years to the date Officer Jason Ellis died. 

Figo, worked beside Ellis until Ellis' death in May of 2013. The post also states "The family would like to thank everyone for their support over the years, and now they ask for your prayers once again during this difficult time."

The details for a memorial service honoring Figo will be announced soon. 

