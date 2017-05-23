WAVE 3 News editorial - May 23, 2017: NCAA baseball tournament

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A final four featuring Kentucky and Louisville may still happen this year ... on the baseball diamond in the College World Series.

Post-season play began this week with Kentucky ranked 7th nationally and Louisville ranked 5th. The Cards had been ranked 2nd for the past three months.

Louisville is the top seed in the ACC baseball tournament, which is underway at Louisville Slugger Field. Kentucky is the #3 seed in the SEC tournament.

Their biggest challengers for a Final Four berth will likely come from their own conferences, as 10 of the top 20 ranked teams in the country are from either the ACC or SEC.

Both schools should host an NCAA Super Regional tournament if they win their conference tournament.

The Cards feature the ACC Coach of the Year for the third straight year, and the Cats have a rookie coach who will get 40 wins if he wins two SEC tournament games.

The Cards also feature the ACC player of the year who will likely be selected second by the Cincinnati Reds in the major league baseball draft next month, if he isn’t picked first by the Minnesota Twins.

We applaud the athletic administrations of both schools for their focus on building these programs into the top tier in the country, as they have their basketball programs.

