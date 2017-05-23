Daviess Co. fiscal court discusses Sunday alcohol sales

The Daviess County Fiscal Court is considering allowing Sunday alcohol sales for county businesses.

The way one commissioner put it was they feel like they are painted in a corner.

While some don't see the need to expand sales on Sundays, they also don't want to see their businesses lose out after the city of Owensboro's decision last month.

If you'll remember, the city voted to allow Sunday alcohol sales so county officials say they now want to make sure Daviess County businesses can compete on a level playing field. Tuesday was the first reading of that ordinance.

Judge Executive Al Mattingly said they'll hold a second reading at the beginning of June and make that final vote.

"I don't really see the need to increase the ability for people to purchase alcohol (on Sundays). For us, to make sure that the county, the businesses that are located outside the corporate limits of the city, can compete on a level playing field, we are looking at passing it, I suspect it will pass," said Judge Mattingly

County officials also voted and passed this year's budget- which does not include any tax increases.

