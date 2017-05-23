3 high-profile cases in Hardin County hand down sentences

HARDIN CO, KY (WAVE) - Three different individuals in Hardin County were sentenced in different cases on Tuesday.

Circuit court Judge Howard agreed with a jury recommendation in the case against Joshua Ratliff. He was convicted of killing a co-worker at a fast food restaurant in Elizabethtown. Ratliff was found guilty in the case, but mentally ill.

Ratliff was sentenced to 55 years in prison, despite pleas from the victim's mother, sister and aunt to increase the sentence. He’s not parole eligible for parole for 20 years.

Alex Dowell was convicted of felony assault after dragging officer Ron Caffee while trying to flee. He's charged with 20 years in prison and must serve 17 and a half years before becoming eligible for parole. Caffee suffered a fractured skull and bleeding in the brain but later returned to the force before retiring

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Inmate dies at LMDC

+ K-9 partner to fallen Bardstown police officer Jason Ellis dies

+ National Center for Families Learning expanding in Louisville

Trevor Brown Jr. was sentenced to 40 years in prison after being charged with kidnapping, attempted murder and robbery. Brown Jr., was found guilty of kidnapping Dealynn O'Connor, repeatedly stabbing her, and leaving her for dead after trying to get her to jump from a bridge.

O'Connor later died in another incident.

All three cases must serve at least 85 percent of their sentence.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.