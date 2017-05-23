UPDATE: Shooting victim from Park Duvalle in serious condition

A man was shot in the head in the area of Southern Avenue and Hemlock Street on Monday. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Park Duvalle neighborhood.

Police were called to the area of Southern Avenue and Hemlock Street at 6:20 p.m.

A man was found in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to police. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in serious condition.

The victim was described as a black male in his late teens or early 20s.

There's no word about any suspects at this time.

Police are trying to figure out if the man was shot from inside or outside of the vehicle, and if anyone else was with him at the time.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call 574-LMPD (5673).

