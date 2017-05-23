Local police agencies asking for help identifying suspects

Police want to talk with this person in Brandenburg. (Source: BPD)

BRANDENBURG AND SIMPSONVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two police agencies in Kentucky are asking for the public's help in locating individuals of interest.

Brandenburg Police in Brandenburg, Kentucky posted two photos on Facebook with a caption stating "We need a little more help. Hopefully someone can identify this person of interest that we need to talk to."

Anyone who has any information regarding Brandenburg Police's post, contact them at 270-422-4911.

The Simpsonville Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the identification of two females who are being investigated for theft at the Gucci store at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass. They're suspected of stealing close to $2,000 worth of items.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Simpsonville Police Department at 502-722-8110.

