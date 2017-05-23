Henderson fiscal court approves first reading of nearly $28M budget

The first reading of the 2017-2018 budget passed with flying colors in Henderson County fiscal court on Tuesday.

The proposed budget is nearly $28-million.

"We did a lot of hard work on this budget," said Judge-executive Brad Schneider. "It was a much more pleasant experience this year than it was last year thanks to more resources and good management of the budget."

The final vote will come in early June.

Of the anticipated $28 million, nearly $11.8 million makes up the general fund, while the Henderson County Detention Center is around $10.8 million, and the Road Department is around $4.3 million.

Proposed 2017-2018 fiscal budget key points:

Total budget: $27,905,390.44

General fund: $11,764,037.17

Road fund: $4,257,624.72

Jail fund: $10,791,830.06

LGEA fund: 901,201.49

Grants: $105,608.

Economic development: $85,000

Notes from the Henderson County Treasurer: Bond proceeds of the active, ongoing 911 project: $1,900,921.35; Bond proceeds of jail kitchen project: $2,155,645.55. *These projects are to finish this year, and the line items will decrease and eventually zero out on the budget. Last year's fiscal budget was around $22 million. The revenue from the above bonds had to be calculated in the 2017-2018 budget. \

In other fiscal court business, Ken Christopher and Malcom "Mac" Neel with the Henderson War Memorial Foundation requested $20,000 from fiscal court to complete the project of Henderson native Admiral Husband Kimmel's statue. The voted giving $20,000 for a one-time donation as promised.

"Even though projects like this I'm sure have their critics at times about whether they're required public money, considering the history, I think it's appropriate," said Judge-executive Schneider before the vote.

