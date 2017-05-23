Old ideas become new again in Norton Commons

PROSPECT, KY (WAVE) - The Norton Commons development in Prospect, Kentucky is an anachronism.

Turning off of Brownsboro Road and driving down the community's tree lined streets, it is easy to feel like you made a wrong turn and somehow ended up in 1910.

Developers are celebrating their 20th anniversary from the day they first put pencil to paper and sketched out a community that broke the mold for modern residential developments. Materials, building techniques and upscale amenities are strictly 21st century. But the aesthetics of the community reflect a revival of ideas from a century ago.

Developers David Tomes says it was a bit of gamble selling antique neighborhood ideas to home-buyers in the digital age. But Norton Commons succeeded in convincing millennials that the old ways are the best ways. Tomes calls it the "New Urbanism." The concept touches on a combination of mixed use development, true walkability and a variety of price points, but Tomes defines it more simply.

"What's really new urbanism is really old urbanism modernized to allow the automobile to coexist with walkability," Tomes said.

Tomes says he and others created Norton Commons by learning from the aesthetics of old Louisville and the Highlands, neighborhoods built around the turn of the century. What they discovered was that charming houses built close together and plenty of parks added up to a very marketable concept in the 21st century.

Groundbreaking at Norton Commons happened in 2003 with new homes selling from $100 thousand to $1 million. New houses today sell for more than double that price.

Like every commercial and real estate development, Norton Commons hit a big bump in the road about 10 years ago during the financial crisis. But when big homes weren't selling, Tomes says they just built more small ones. Development didn't miss a beat.

Norton Commons takes its name from George Norton, founder of WAVE radio and television who once owned the land for farming. In todays day and age, the barns and pastures are gone, replaced by a quaint little town that looks like it could have been here for a century.

Just like in the old days, the density and the public spaces promote socializing. Longtime residents say they came for the neighborhood but stayed for the neighbors.

Stuart Adams was among the first to buy a house in Norton Commons and says the design of the community encourages people to get out of their homes and socialize.

"You just bump into people all the time here that you know," Adams said. "And as a result of that there's a lot of clubs and organizations and things like that that form. But I think it is certainly the architecture that encourages people who are social by nature."

In some ways, developers of Norton Commons are still getting started. Only 40 percent of the development is finished. By the time building is done, Norton Commons will grow from its current 4,000 residents to more than 10,000.

