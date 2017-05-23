LMPD tip line crucial in solving crimes

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department's tip line received 99,000 calls, texts or emails in 2016. More than 12,000 of those were on its anonymous tip line that helps solve crimes throughout the metro area.

"It's a safe way to be able to call,” Susan Bowling, who's been with the program since its start in 2004, said. “We're very excited that the people and the neighborhoods would trust us."

The 24/7 hotline is a crucial tool for detectives.

"We've been following up on crime tips for two days now, pleading with the community to come forward if you know what happened," Det. Steven Snyder said at a press conference about the killing of Dequante Hobbs Jr. on Tuesday.

While the call center handled nearly 100,000 calls last year, it started with just 8,000.

"We really truthfully have no way of knowing the phone number,” Bowling said.

She believes the program has helped bridge a trust gap between police and the public.

"Every day, people are calling in and taking pride in their communities,” Bowling said.

For detectives, it's been a priceless tool to help bring justice and closure after crimes.

“I need you to come forward and help this family and help our city heal from this,” Snyder said.

So far, the tip line has received about a dozen tips on the Hobbs case. Police said they've already used some of those to conduct interviews.

