Lifeguards needed: Algonquin pool at risk of not opening

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Algonquin pool may not open this summer.

Metro Parks officials are having a hard time finding lifeguards for the pool.

They believe the recent rise in violence in surrounding neighborhoods may be keeping people from applying for the jobs.

Lifeguard positions with the city start at $10 per hour.

Algonquin pool is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m every day except Tuesdays.

To sign up to be a lifeguard with Metro Parks, call the Mary T Meagher Aquatic Center at 897-9949 or click here.

