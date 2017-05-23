School suspends Newport teacher for speaking out about bullying

A Newport teacher has been suspended after taking a stand and speaking out about bullying she said she's witnessed at her school.

Lila Campbell, a former 3rd grade teacher at Newport Intermediate School, was suspended for three days without pay which will take her to the end of the school year.

She said speaking out against the district about alleged bullying in the schools was not easy.

"They said it was my classroom management and just my class... and I've seen it in the hallways and I've seen it in other classes. I've seen it all over the place and i know it's true," Campbell said.

The Newport Independent Schools district letter sited Kentucky Law KRS 161.790 which states a teacher can be suspended for conduct unbecoming a teacher. They also site violation of board policy 08.2323, access to electronic media that did not, "promote student learning and communication."

"They said that what I said was untrue. And I know I shared emails which I shouldn't have, but what I said was not untrue and and I have had several parents call me and message me, emailing me and supporting me... so I feel good about what I did," Campbell said.

FOX19 NOW reached out to the district about the alleged bullying problems, but was told they do not comment on personnel matters, and are not giving interviews.

"I had kids coming to me this morning crying and hugging me because I stood up for them. They feel that I am trying to make a difference for them and give them a better school to be in," Campbell said.

She said her only regret is not being able to say goodbye to her students in person.

