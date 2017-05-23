Hundreds show up to honor 7-year-old homicide victim

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Micheshia Norment was distraught as she walked down the 2100 block of West Madison Street on Sunday night. Her seven-year-old son Dequante Hobbs had just been shot. He later died at the hospital.

On Tuesday, Norment's face was numb. However, the grief was still present as she looked at the hundreds of people who showed up to honor her child.

“This is an indescribable pain,” community activist Christopher 2X said. “You can't describe it.”

Police said a fight started during a dice game behind Hobbs' home on Sunday. Shots were fired and a stray bullet went through a window, close to where Hobbs was sitting at the kitchen table.

“Eating leftovers,” Hobbs' grandfather Henry Watkins said. “Eating leftover cake.”

Hobbs’ little sister is still struggling to understand what happened.

“I had to tell my grandbaby one of the hardest things I’ve had to tell her,” Watkins said. “I said,'Q had to go to heaven'.”

Police wish they knew why. Two days have past since the shooting and police still don’t have any suspects.

Officers spent the afternoon going door-to-door in the Russell neighborhood. The Madison Street area is known for remaining tight-lipped when it comes to cops.

“If I've talked to everyone, there's not going to be any opportunity for someone to point back at who might have provided some critical information,” LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said.

The mayor hopes the plan will work.

“I mean, if you're human at all it breaks your heart, and you just keep saying, 'why does this need to happen',” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said.

Hobbs' family hopes through prayer, they'll find the answer.

Please call LMPD’s anonymous tip line, 574-LMPD to provide information that could assist in the investigation.

