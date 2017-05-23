Swofford says ACC Baseball Championship could return to Louisville

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - Louisville stepped up to host the ACC Baseball Championship with little notice and the league has taken notice.

ACC commissioner John Swofford has been impressed with the hotels available now and in the near future downtown and the proximity to restaurants for fans.

When asked if the tournament could potentially return to Louisville, Swofford said, "I think there's a possibility. We're in Durham the next two years after this year and we have no commitments beyond that at this point in time for the baseball championship. So we'll start considering that within the next 12 months in terms of where we go next."

The tournament got underway Tuesday at Louisville Slugger Field. UofL, the top seed, opens play on Thursday night at 7 p.m. against Notre Dame.

