March homicide on Bolling Ave. ruled justified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man accused of killing another man in Park Hill in March will not be charged.
Jeffrey Q. Bell, 27, told police he shot Leondre Green, 27, during a fight on Bolling Avenue.
Investigators later determined the shooting was justified.
Another man was also shot in the incident; he was expected to survive.
Bell remains in the Louisville Metro Detention Center on other charges.
