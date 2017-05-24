March homicide on Bolling Ave. ruled justified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man accused of killing another man in Park Hill in March will not be charged.

Jeffrey Q. Bell, 27, told police he shot Leondre Green, 27, during a fight on Bolling Avenue.

Investigators later determined the shooting was justified.

Another man was also shot in the incident; he was expected to survive.

Bell remains in the Louisville Metro Detention Center on other charges.

