Playboy model pleads no contest for post of nude woman

Dani Mathers is planning to show up at a hearing in Los Angeles County Superior Court on a misdemeanor charge of invasion of privacy, her lawyer said. (Source: Glenn Francis, www.PacificProDigital.com)

By BRIAN MELLEYAssociated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Playboy centerfold pleaded no contest Wednesday to misdemeanor invasion of privacy for secretly snapping a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a locker room and posting it online with a mocking comment.

Dani Mathers entered the plea in Los Angeles County Superior Court and was sentenced to either 45 days in jail or 30 days of community service removing graffiti. Her lawyer said she would do the latter.

Under terms of the plea, Mathers will be on probation for three years and must not take photos of people or post them online without their permission.

Mathers, 30, had previously apologized for taking the photo at an LA Fitness club in July and posting it on Snapchat with the caption: "If I can't unsee this then you can't either."

The posting was accompanied by a selfie of Mathers in a tank top with her hand over her mouth as if she's gasping in horror.

The 2015 Playmate of the Year was roundly criticized for the so-called body shaming incident. Mathers contended she intended to send the photo privately to a friend and accidentally posted it publicly.

Defense lawyer Dana Cole earlier argued unsuccessfully that the charge should be dismissed because the woman in the photo can't easily be identified.

The victim, who has not been named, had been expected to testify if the case went to trial, according to Rob Wilcox, a spokesman for the Los Angeles city attorney.

In court papers, Deputy City Attorney Chadd Kim said Mathers needed to face consequences for her "cruel and criminal act."

Defendants who plead no contest do not admit guilt but do not dispute the charges and are convicted.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.