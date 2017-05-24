Latest Indiana sports

INDY 500-ANDRETTI'S 6-PACK

Andretti hoping his Indy 500 six-pack leads to victory lane

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Michael Andretti's busiest month could turn into his best Indianapolis show: he has four cars in the front three rows of Sunday's Indianapolis 500.

Two of those drivers - the defending race champion, Alexander Rossi, and this year's highest-profile rookie, Fernando Alonso - avoided getting sidetracked by sideshows.

Andretti's own son, Marco, thrived despite taking on extra coaching duties this May. Ryan Hunter-Reay, the 2014 Indy 500 champion, posted the fastest qualifying average outside the nine-car pole shootout, and Japan's Takuma Sato proved he could be a contender. On Monday, rookie Jack Harvey moved up the speed chart, too.

If these guys produce all the right numbers this weekend, Andretti Autosport will have the best six-pack of racers in 500 history. The six Andretti cars in the 33-car starting grid are the most by one team since 1996.

"It's been good because of the data we've been able to share and pass on, not only for someone like Marco or Ryan, but it's been good for all the guys," Michael Andretti said.

INDYCAR-DIXON-ROBBERY

AP Exclusive: Mixed emotions for Dixon after armed robbery

(AP) - The whole plan had been to celebrate Scott Dixon's pole-winning run for the Indianapolis 500 at a downtown Italian restaurant. But the restaurant was closed by the time Dixon had completed his media obligations Sunday night.

"Really only the next choice was to get fast food," Dixon told The Associated Press in a telephone interview Tuesday.

So Dixon and friend Dario Franchitti headed to Taco Bell. Yet just a mile down the road from hallowed Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the two were robbed at gunpoint while waiting in the drive-thru lane.

"It was definitely shocking, disbelief for the most part," said Dixon, who acknowledged the "bizarre contrast" of being robbed a few hours after the high of winning the pole for the fabled race coming up this Sunday.

Added Dixon: "It will make you feel really small again."

WHITE SOX-DIAMONDBACKS

Arizona holds off Chicago White Sox 5-4 for Diamondbacks' seventh win in eight games

PHOENIX (AP) - Jake Lamb and Chris Herrmann homered and Arizona held off the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on Tuesday night for the Diamondbacks' seventh win in eight games.

Patrick Corbin (4-4) settled down after a tough start to get the victory. The left-hander went six innings plus one batter, allowing three runs and scattering eight hits.

Chicago rookie Dylan Covey (0-4), still looking for his first big-league win after eight starts, left the game with one out in the third inning with left oblique soreness.

Jose Abreu cut the lead to 5-4 with a leadoff home run of Jorge De La Rosa to start the eighth. It was his 100th career homer and all nine of them this season have come on the road. But J.J. Hoover came on with one out and the bases loaded to strikeout Kevan Smith and Yolmer Sanchez to preserve the lead.

Fernando Rodney pitched a perfect ninth for his 11th save in 13 tries.

Melky Cabrera and Todd Frazier also homered for Chicago.

GIANTS-CUBS

Lester pitches 4-hitter as Cubs beat Giants 4-1

CHICAGO (AP) - Jon Lester pitched a four-hitter for Chicago's first complete game of the season, and the Cubs beat Johnny Cueto and the San Francisco Giants 4-1 on Tuesday night in a rainy rematch of last year's playoff opener.

Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run homer as Chicago improved to 5-2 on its nine-game home stand. Kyle Schwarber and Jason Heyward also connected, helping the Cubs bounce back from their 6-4 loss to the Giants on Monday night.

Lester and Cueto hooked up in a memorable pitchers' duel in Game 1 of the NL Division Series last October, with Chicago winning 1-0 on Javier Baez's eighth-inning homer. The Cubs eliminated the Giants in four games and went on to their first World Series title in 108 years.

Lester (3-2) was sharp once again in the low-profile reunion. Cueto (4-4) was just OK, striking out eight in six innings, but surrendering each of Chicago's three homers.

FBN-BEARS-GLENNON

New Chicago quarterback Glennon says 2017 is his year with Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - Quarterback Mike Glennon was as shocked as anyone when the Chicago Bears drafted Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.

A call from general manager Ryan Pace about 10 minutes later eased his mind. So did another one the next morning.

Glennon says "the 2017 season is my year" and that he is not worried about his future. He says he did not discuss the possibility of Chicago drafting a quarterback in the first round with the team prior to signing in March, and he says he still would have left Tampa Bay for the Bears even if he knew they would pick Trubisky.

Glennon spoke after Tuesday's workout.

