3 cats rescued from Jeffersontown house fire

The fire was reported at 6:14 a.m. Wednesday. (Source: Kayla Vanover/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man who lives alone managed to escape a fire at his home in Jeffersontown Wednesday morning, but three cats had to be rescued by firefighters.

A MetroSafe supervisor said the fire was reported at 6:14 a.m. in the 10000 block of Harlech Lane.

Firefighters said a smoke detector alerted the homeowner to the fire.

Half of his house sustained fire damage. The rest sustained smoke and water damage.

The fire started in a spare bedroom and spread to the attic.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

