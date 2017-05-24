Emergency crews respond to house fire in Jeffersontown

The fire was reported at 6:14 a.m. Wednesday. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a house fire in Jeffersontown.

A MetroSafe supervisor said the fire was reported at 6:14 a.m. in the 10000 block of Harlech Lane.

No injuries have been reported.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.