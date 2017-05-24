Graco to recall 25,000 child car seats

The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.More >>
Hyundai and Kia are under investigation for not recalling vehicles in a timely or precautionary manner.More >>
Thousands of electric ranges are being recalled following the electrocution of a plumber.More >>
Close to 27,000 travel mugs are being pulled from store shelves at Michael's as a precautionary measure.More >>
