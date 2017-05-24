Graco to recall 25,000 child car seats

No injuries have been reported in association with the harness defect. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) - Graco Children's Products of Atlanta will recall about 25,000 Graco My Ride 65 convertible child restraints, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said.

The recall, which is expected to begin July 17, affects models 1871689, 1908152, 1813074, 1872691, 1853478, 1877535, 1813015, and 1794334.

Only units manufactured on 7/22/2014 and that have a webbing code 2014/06 on a tag on the harness webbing are affected.

The seats in question failed the NHTSA's tests. The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, the agency said.

Further testing indicates that the problem exists with one batch of sewn webbing.

No injuries have been reported in association with the defect.

Graco is manufacturing replacement harness kits. The company will notify product owners that their child seats are being recalled and will provide a new harness, free of charge.

Owners of the affected car seats may contact Graco customer service at 1-800-345-4109.

For more information on child car seat safety, contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.

