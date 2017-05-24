The Latest: Cosby arrives for Day 3 of jury selection

The jury now consists of seven men and four women - all but one of them white- in a case that Bill Cosby has said may have racial undertones.

The jury now consists of seven men and four women - all but one of them white- in a case that Bill Cosby has said may have racial undertones.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Bill Cosby, right, leaves after attending the second day of jury selection in his sexual assault case at the Allegheny County Courthouse, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Pittsburgh. The case is set for trial June 5 in suburban Phil...

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Bill Cosby, right, leaves after attending the second day of jury selection in his sexual assault case at the Allegheny County Courthouse, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Pittsburgh. The case is set for trial June 5 in suburban Phil...

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Bill Cosby's defense attorneys Brian J. McMonagle, right, and Angela Agrusa talk with reporters after the second day of jury selection in Cosby's sexual assault case at the Allegheny County Courthouse, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, ...

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Bill Cosby, right, leaves after attending the second day of jury selection in his sexual assault case at the Allegheny County Courthouse, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Pittsburgh. The case is set for trial June 5 in suburban Phil...

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Latest on jury selection in Bill Cosby's sex assault case (all times local):

8:20 a.m.

Bill Cosby has arrived for the third day of jury selection in his Pennsylvania sex assault case.

Cosby arrived at the Allegheny County Courthouse in Pittsburgh just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The 79-year-old Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting a Temple University employee in 2004. Cosby has called the encounter consensual.

Cosby goes on trial June 5 in suburban Philadelphia. The jury from Pittsburgh will be sequestered nearly 300 miles from home.

Lawyers are bringing 100 new prospective jurors to the courthouse Wednesday. They hope to get the last regular juror and two alternates from this group.

The defense is crying foul after only one black person was seated among the first 11 jurors chosen.

Prosecutors say race was not a factor in their decision to strike two black women from the panel this week.

___

12:00 a.m.

With just one black person seated among the first 11 jurors chosen for Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial, the defense is crying foul.

Prosecutors say race was not a factor in their decision to strike two black women from the panel this week. They say one was a former Pittsburgh police detective who sued the city after she was arrested in a public scandal.

Judge Steven O'Neill rejected the race bias argument, but said he would revisit the issue if the defense offered statistical evidence of any discrimination.

The lawyers return to court on Wednesday in Pittsburgh to pick a 12th juror and six alternates.

Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.