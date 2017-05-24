Clarification: Serena Williams-Silicon Valley story

(AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File). FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2017, file photo, Serena Williams holds up a finger and her trophy after defeating her sister, Venus, in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australi...

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - In a story May 24, The Associated Press reported that tennis star Serena Williams has 39 Grand Slam titles. The figure includes 14 for doubles and two for mixed doubles. She has 23 singles titles.

