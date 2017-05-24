Large inflatable obstacle course stolen in Phoenix burglary

PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix police are investigating the theft of a large multicolored inflatable obstacle course.

Police say an open-topped red cargo trailer and the eight-piece obstacle course were stolen from a commercial yard in southwest Phoenix on May 7 or May 8.

Police said in a statement Wednesday that the obstacle course is 180 feet (55 meters) long and 25 feet (8 meters) wide when inflated.

It's valued at $35,000.

