Alleged robbery victim knew all 4 suspects; 2 of them are his cousins

Trent Thompson is accused of robbery and intimidation in connection with an incident on May 18. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man is accused in an armed robbery involving three other co-defendants.

Trent Thompson, 19, is charged with robbery and intimidation in connection with the May 18 incident.

According to his arrest report, Thompson and three others entered the bedroom of the home of the alleged victim and stole merchandise while the victim was ordered to sit on his bed. Two of the defendants are the alleged victim's cousins.

One of the accused thieves kept a gun pointed at the alleged victim during the robbery, the report said.

A television, PlayStation unit, gold chain and the victim's wallet were among the items allegedly stolen.

The alleged victim knows all four of the suspects, one of whom texted the victim afterward and threatened "he would get the victim" if the victim tried to involve the police, the report said.

